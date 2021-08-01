HFD rescues lost hiker from Waimano Ridge Trail

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 29-year-old woman visiting from California was rescued on July 31 from the Waimano Ridge Trail in Pearl City.
She began her hike around 6:15 p.m.
HFD used her cell phone GPS to find her. She was one and a half miles from the trailhead.
HFD conducted an aerial search, and rescue crews searched for her on foot.
Crews found the woman uninjured at 8:15 p.m.
They walked her out of the trail.