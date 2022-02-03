HFD rescues lost 69-year-old on Kaunala Trail, injured hiker on Kuliouou Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to reports of an injured hiker on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail and a lost 69-year-old on the Kaunala Trail in two separate rescues on Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), they received a 911 call at 3:35 p.m. for a 24-year-old woman with an ankle injury.

She had reportedly been hiking the Kuliouou Ridge Trail for about four and a half hours when she injured herself. Firefighters located her at around 4:10 p.m. and secured her onto an HFD rescue helicopter. The hiker was then transported to a landing zone at 4:30 p.m.

HFD reported the second rescue happened when a 69-year-old man called 911 at 3:56 p.m. because he was lost. The man reportedly was hiking for two and a half hours on the Kaunala Trail in Aina Haina.

He apparently called 911 because he did not think he could exit the trail before it got dark. Firefighters located the lost hiker around 5:07 p.m.

Then, HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter safely transported him to a landing zone at 5:15 p.m., and no other injuries were reported.