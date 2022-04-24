HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker was rescued on Manoa Falls Trail.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Rescue crews arrived at the trail around 6:30 p.m. and began to look for the injured hiker.
A 22 year old man said that his wife injured herself when she slipped and fell.
The couple started their hike at around 4:30 p.m. with their 7-month-old child.
Officials said conditions at the time were rainy, cloudy, and footing was very slippery.
HFD found the woman and determined she would not be able to walk back out by herself, HFD got her out safely.
EMS crews responded. No other injuries were reported.
The Honolulu Fire Department reminds hikers to:
- Set out early. Do not wait until after dark or even near dusk to begin your hike. If you get hurt or lost, your chances of being rescued diminish greatly after the sun goes down.
- Know the conditions. If it’s raining, think about planning your hike for another time, especially if you have young children and/or infants with you.
- Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.
- Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.