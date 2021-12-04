HFD rescues injured visitor on Aihualama Trail, stranded 73-year-olds on Lulumahu Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) conducted two separate hiker rescues for an injured visitor on the Aihualama Trail, as well as two stranded 73-year-olds on the Lulumahu Trail on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to HFD, the first rescue happened around 12:20 p.m. on the Aihualama Trail. Firefighters found and packaged a 25-year-old man with an injured knee onto HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter.

The injured visitor was then airlifted to a landing zone at the Manoa District Park, and patient care was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 12:55 p.m.

HFD then received a 911 call at 2:51 p.m. about two stranded hikers on the Lulumahu Trail. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:03 p.m. and located two 73-year-old residents — male and female. They were both airlifted to a landing zone at the Nuuanu Reservoir via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter.

No other injuries were reported.

