HFD rescues injured male visitor in waters off Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old male visitor injured his right ankle after he jumped off the rocks into shallow water at Halona Beach Cove in Hawaii Kai on Thursday.

HFD said they received a call about an injured swimmer at 11:40 a.m.

The injured man rescued and airlifted to the parking lot of the beach due to the rocky terrain and difficult access to his location.

HFD added that EMS transported the patient to a nearby hospital at around 12:20 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

