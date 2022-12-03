HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker on Saturday, Dec. 3 from Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu.

At around 9:45 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for an injured hiker.

The first unit arrived around 10:55 a.m. and secured a landing zone at the Nuuanu Reservoir while two team members traveled by foot to the hiker.

According to HFD, the injured hiker was about three-fourths to the end of the trail.

HFD made contact with the hiker who was said to be a female in her 20s and was also accompanied by three other people.

The hiker was helped by medical personnel and was then airlifted out.

Emergency Medical Services helped the injured hiker and HFD escorted the other three companions safely out.

HFD is reminding the public to always bring your cell phone, know information about the trail and stay put.