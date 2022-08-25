HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call on Thursday about an injured hiker on the Diamond Head Trail.

The incident happened on Aug. 25 at around 7:38 a.m.

According to HFD, a woman in her 40s suffered an injury on her hike and was unable to walk the trail on her own. When she was located by authorities, she was given medical treatment and airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the nearest landing zone. She was then transported to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew at around 8:15 a.m.

HFD would like the public to hike safely and has provided these hiking tips:

Bring your cell phone — In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full before your hike. It is recommended to pack an external backup battery.

— In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full before your hike. It is recommended to pack an external backup battery. Get Information about the trail — Before hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signage. Be aware of any restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trial.

Before hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signage. Be aware of any restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trial. Stay put — You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.

