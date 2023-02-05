HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two hikers from a sheer ridge on Koko Crater.

HFD received the 911 call around 9 a.m. for an injured hiker at the ridge of Koko Crater in Hawaii Kai on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Due to where the injured hiker was, HFD decided to land at Koko Crater Botanical Garden for better access and started to climb the ridge by foot.

Crews secure a landing zone near Sandy Beach Park and loaded equipment into a helicopter to conduct a search and rescue operation by air.

The 911 caller, a 46-year-old female, reported that she and a 40-year-old male were hiking the ridge of Koko Crater when the man suffered a traumatic injury.

Around 9:44 a.m., HFD was at the hikers’ side and conducted a trauma assessment.

The male hiker was airlifted out in a stretcher and met Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at the landing zone around 10:08 a.m.

According to HFD, a section of the ridge was sheer cliff on both sides of the path and this stopped the progress of the rescuers traveling by foot.

Due to the environment, the female hiker was airlifted to safety at Sandy Beach Park.