HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hiker was rescued on the Pali Summit Trail.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a man was hiking for five hours when the called 911 for help.

Rescue crews airlifted the hiker to a landing zone.

The hiker did not want any medical attention.