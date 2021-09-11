HFD rescue man experiencing dizziness, cramps on Koko Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 47-year-old man after he developed abdominal cramps and felt dizzy while hiking on the Koko Head Trail on Saturday, Sept. 11.

HFD received the 911 call at 3:45 p.m. regarding a hiker in distress, and firefighters arrived at the scene at around 3:56 p.m. and ascended the trail via foot.

Firefighters located the male about halfway up the trail at 4:13 p.m. and performed a medical assessment. The 47-year-old was hiking alone and was not wearing a shirt, HFD reported. He said he could not finish the hike due to feeling dizzy and experiencing abdominal cramps.

According to HFD, the hiker was moved approximately 25 yards up the trail to an area without any overhead power lines. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted him to a landing zone located at the Koko Head Elementary School.

Patient care for the man was transferred to EMS at 4:39 p.m., HFD said.

No other injuries were reported.