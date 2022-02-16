HFD rescue man, 29, stranded on Mokulua Island after losing kayak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported a kayaker left Kailua Beach Park around 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. However, he called 911 about six hours later because he got stranded on the northern Mokulua Island.

Honolulu firefighters received the 911 call at 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The 29-year-old man reportedly “beached his kayak on the shore” to take a break, HFD stated.

After about 20 minutes, HFD said the man noticed his kayak was gone. Firefighters arrived at the Lanipo Beach Access in Kailua at approximately 2:36 a.m. and visually located the man on the island via cellphone light.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter flew to the island, located the man and airlifted him to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park by 3:17 a.m.

No injuries were reported.