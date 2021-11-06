HFD rescue lost female hiking alone for over 2 hours at the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a lost hiker near the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail on Saturday, Nov. 6.

HFD reported a 27-year-old female called 911 around 3:34 p.m. stating that she had been hiking alone since 1 p.m., went off the trail and got lost. Firefighters arrived at the trailhead at 3:42 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The female said she needed assistance getting out of the thick, dense foliage around her, HFD stated. She was able to provide firefighters with descriptions of her location while on the phone — which had 25% of battery life left.

Firefighters located the lost hiker at approximately 4 p.m., and HFD’S Air 1 rescue helicopter transported her to an open area at the top of the trail at 4:24 p.m. She was then taken to the trailhead via HFD motor vehicle, and no injuries were reported.