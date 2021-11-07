HFD rescue 10 people aboard sailboat that lost engine power 2 miles offshore of Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued 10 people aboard a 35-foot sailboat after it lost its engine power two miles offshore of the Makaha area.

HFD reported the captain of the sailboat called 911 at 8:13 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. He said he lost engine power and was slowly heading east due to the wind.

The vessel was located based on his phone’s geolocation coordinates. However, HFD reported it was challenging to visually locate the boat because the captain did not have an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon and marine radio. The navigational lights were also not working.

Firefighters arrived at a shoreline near Lahilahi Point at 8:25 p.m., and HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter discovered cell phone lights signaling from the darkness approximately 1.5 miles offshore of Waianae Boat Harbor.

The helicopter made its way to the lights and established visual contact with the vessel at 9 p.m. HFD’s Rescue 2 boat arrived at the scene at 9:18 p.m., then secured a bridle and tow lines; it began to tow the 35-foot sailboat at 9:35 p.m.

The Rescue 2 boat, sailboat and all 10 souls aboard arrived at the Waianae Boat Harbor at 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, HFD said.