HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a hiking incident on the Wahiawa Loop Trail.

According to HFD, before they arrived at the scene, a good Samaritan who is an active-duty soldier assisted in the rescue of the woman.

When the off-duty soldier encountered the hiker she was incapacitated and in an area without cell phone service. The soldier then rendered first aid before hiking to an area with cell phone service to call 911.

The good Samaritan then returned to the injured hiker for further assistance and companionship.

HFD said they received the 911 call at 4:00 p.m. and Air 1 inserted rescue personnel to the hiker’s location. The hiker was then secured and taken to a nearby landing zone to receive medical care from the Honolulu EMS.

The hiker was taken to a hospital for treatment and HFD concluded operations with no reports of injuries.