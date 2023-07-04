HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a single hiker from the Peacock Flats area in Waialua late at night.

HFD reported receiving a call for a lost hiker after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Four units staffed with 12 personnel responded to the call; the first unit arrived at the area at 11:50 p.m. and worked on gaining access to the area to secure a landing zone.

However, while on the phone with emergency responders, the 39-year-old hiker’s cell phone battery died.

Despite the dead battery, rescuers were able to plot the man’s geolocation with a reported low-level confidence.

The hiker was also able to use a flashlight as a way to signal to rescuers where we was located.

HFD was able to find the hiker and, just before 12:30 a.m., get a rescuer to him.

The hiker had reported getting lost but informed rescuers that he was uninjured when the rescue personnel arrived at his location.

HFD personnel conducted a medical assessment and confirmed that the hiker was uninjured.

Once safely relocated to the extraction point, via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, the hiker declined medical treatment.

HFD provided the following safety tips for hikers:

Start hikes earlier in the day to be able to make it back before dark.

Ensure cell phones are fully charged and bring a back-up battery pack or portable charger just in case.

Stay in one place if lost, as this will make it easier to be found.

Notify someone else of the location and destination of the hike.

No injuries were reported among rescuers and all HFD personnel were accounted for, according to the fire department.