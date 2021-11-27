HFD: Man rescued after hiking 10 hours on Ka’au Crater Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued a 27-year-old man who had been hiking for about 10 hours and was unable to go down the Ka’au Crater Loop Trail in Palolo on his own.

At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call about a hiker in distress.

The man was on a ridgeline near the trail’s peak and was uninjured, HFD reported. His exact location was confirmed through GPS from his cell phone and with an aerial search.

Firefighters arrived at the hiker’s location via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter. The 27-year-old was then airlifted to a nearby landing zone at around 4:33 p.m.

No injuries were reported.