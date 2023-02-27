HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received an emergency call around 6:40 p.m. for a lost hiker on the Castle Trail in Hauula.

HFD said it was reported that an 18-year-old male had been hiking since noon by himself on Feb. 27 and lost the path back to the trail because of the darkness. HFD added that the man was uninjured but required rescue because he was lost.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD was able to find the hikers location via the GPS in his phone which placed him near the peak of the trail. HFD said they instructed him to use his cellphone’s flashlight feature so that an air unit would be able to spot him.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

HFD said the rescue was determined unsafe after analyzing weather conditions and instructed the hiker to remain in place. HFD said they would return at first light to resume his rescue.