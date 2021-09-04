HFD, EMS respond to injured hiker on Lanikai Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders assisted an injured hiker off the Lanikai Pillbox Trail on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 54-year-old man after he suffered a medical emergency.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped the man walk off of the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, officials reported. Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS.

EMS treated the hiker, but he denied transportation to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.