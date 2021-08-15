HFD: Distressed hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 38-year-old female hiker on the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala was rescued by firefighters on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call at 9:46 a.m. about a distressed hiker. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:54 a.m. and went up the trail on foot to locate the female.

Officials reported the hiker’s location to be near the bunker. Firefighters located the female at approximately 10:13 a.m. and secured her onto a rescue stretcher.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the hiker to a landing zone located in Diamond Head Crater.

Patient care was transferred to EMS at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to officials, and no other injuries were reported.

HFD reported the female was hiking with six adults and one child. They all safely descended the trail.