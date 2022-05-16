HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Maunawili Trail in Kailua.

It happened on Monday, May 16, at around 6 a.m.

The 75-year-old man started hiking the night before and then got injured. He decided to camp in the mountain until morning.

HFD arrived at the scene at 6:14 a.m. and hiked up to him.

He was airlifted to a landing zone at Maunawili Neighborhood Park where Emergency Medical Services took over care.