HFD airlifts injured 60-year-old off Kolekole Trail, rescues stranded hiker off Kaala Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted an injured 60-year-old man off the Kolekole Trail near Wahiawa after he fell, as well as a stranded hiker on the Kaala Trail in Waianae during two separate rescues on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The first incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. when a man, 60, had fallen while hiking the Kolekole Trail, possibly injuring his hip, HFD reported.

He was located around 1:50 p.m. via HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter and was taken to a landing zone located in the Schofield Barracks Army base at approximately 2:17 p.m.

Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS.

The second rescue took place shortly after 2 p.m. when a man who was hiking alone called 911 after becoming stranded on the Kaala Trail. His geolocation showed he was about two miles from the beginning of the trail. Although he was not injured, HFD reported he was in a “precarious position on a cliffside.”

Air 1 then visually located the stranded hiker at approximately 2:46 p.m. and transported him to a landing zone at Kaupuni Neighborhood Park on Kaneaki Street around 3:01 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.