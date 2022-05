HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker on the Koolau Ridge in Kaneohe on Oahu.

It happened around 3:51 p.m. Monday, May 30.

HFD set up a landing zone at the Kaneohe District Park.

The 27-year-old man had been hiking since 6:30 a.m.

He was unable to get back down on his own.

HFD airlifted him to the landing zone.

The hiker said he did not want medical treatment.