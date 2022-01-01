HFD: 11 remaining hikers stranded on Kamananui Trail safely hike out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received confirmation that the remaining hikers stranded on the Kamananui Trail in Moanalua were able to hike safely out of the trail.

A total of 14 people from two separate parties were in need of rescue on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, due to the rivers’ rising water levels and worsening weather conditions.

Initially, HFD received a 911 call for a distressed hiker at around 4:18 p.m. on Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the rivers crossing the Kamananui Trail were at a “dangerously high level” and discovered several more hikers who needed help.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter was able to safely airlift three hikers from the trail to a landing zone at the Moanalua Valley Park; these three hikers were part of a group of five. Rescue efforts for the other two, along with a separate group of nine hikers, were suspended due to “worsening conditions” and lack of light.

According to HFD, the remaining 11 hikers were able to hike out of the trail after the rivers’ water levels went down and notified HFD. No injuries were reported.

Air 1 then performed an aerial surveillance to confirm no other hikers were left behind.