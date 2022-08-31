HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department has identified the 81-year-old Californian male who died in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday.

First responders were sent out to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive male face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore.

According to KPD, that man was James Pirkle Jr.

First responders brought the man to shore and immediately began CPR until medics took over. However, the man could not be revived.

While foul play is not suspected, an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.