HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a search for a missing diver, Ocean Safety personnel said they located an unresponsive missing off Nakalele Point.

According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The victim was a 47-year-old man of Pukalani who was spearfishing while he was out at sea.