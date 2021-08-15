Good Samaritans save man with head injuries at China Walls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported a 27-year-old man was in critical condition after he was saved by good Samaritans at China Walls on Sunday, Aug. 15.

At 6:10 p.m., first responders received a 911 call about an unconscious person in the water at China Walls. The person was still breathing, officials reported.

Witnesses said the California visitor tried to get out of the water, but a wave knocked him back in. Surfers in the area rescued the man and brought him to shore.

First responders arrived and patient care was then transferred to EMS, according to officials. The man was transported to a trauma center in critical condition with head injuries.