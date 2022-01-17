Good Samaritans help rescue injured hiker after she fell about 100 feet off Olomana Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the help of two Good Samaritans, an injured hiker was rescued on Olomana Trail after she fell approximately 100 feet.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a 35-year-old woman who sustained multiple injuries after she fell from the ridgeline near the third peak of the trail.

HFD said the Good Samaritans were able to make their way down the terrain to get to her and provide an initial assessment over the phone.

HFD sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to respond to the scene. Crews made physical contact with the injured hiker and bystanders just before 11:15 a.m.

The hiker was then freed and lowered from the treetop where she was safely airlifted to the landing zone at Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park. The two Good Samaritans were also airlifted safely.

Emergency Medical Services reported that the hiker was transferred to the hospital in serious condition.