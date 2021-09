HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boaters were rescued after their 30-foot sailboat ran aground near Keehi Harbor on Oahu.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

Two men and two women who were on the boat were taken to shore on the HFD rescue boat.

They were assessed by EMS. They did not need medical treatment.

The boat was not moved due to ocean conditions.

The US Coast Guard is aware the boat ran aground.