HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Ocean Safety said they rescued two people from the water off the backside of the Mokulua Islands this evening.

According to Ocean Safety, a call came in around 5:50 p.m. for a female in distress hanging onto a makeshift floatation device. The woman was attempting to kayak back to shore from the island when high winds tipped her kayak over. The woman was not wearing a life vest.

Ocean Safety added that a man surfing in the area landed into trouble as well when he tried to help the woman.

Lifeguards responded with jet skis and rescued the 30-year-old female, however, she was close to drowning before she was brought to shore, prompting emergency personnel to administer medical treatment including oxygen. She was then transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

Ocean Safety said the 26-year-old man had suffered multiple lacerations but declined transport to a hospital.

Ocean Safety is reminding the public to check weather conditions prior to going out into the ocean and and to never hesitate to call 911 if you see someone in trouble in the water.