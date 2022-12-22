HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 1 p.m. to an injured fisherman.

According to HFD, the fisherman was near the Makapuu Lighthouse in Hawaii Kai.

The first unit arrived at the scene around 1:12 p.m. and started to go up the trail.

The fisherman’s location was updated from Makapuu Lighthouse to Makapuu Beach Park.

It was reported that the man, who is said to be in his 60s was fishing and fell, injuring himself and needing rescue.

Around 1:45 p.m., first responders were able to get to the man and conduct a medical assessment.

According to HFD, he was then flown out by helicopter and transferred over to EMS.