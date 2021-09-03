First responders save 4 men after their boat capsized in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued four distressed men after their 18-foot Hobie catamaran capsized in the waters 400 yards off the Kipapa Island Sandbar in Kaneohe Bay on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to officials, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call around 2:24 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:34 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety also responded and made contact with the four boaters. Two of the boaters — including the 75-year-old owner of the boat and another 58-year-old man — were safely transported to Heeia Kea Boat Harbor via jet skis.

HFD’s Rescue Boat also transported the remaining two males, who were in their late 20s, to the boat harbor. The catamaran was left where it overturned in approximately 30 feet of water, HFD said.

No other injuries were reported.