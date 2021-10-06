First responders rescue injured 56-year-old on Lanikai Pillbox Trail

(Department of Land and Natural Resources photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued a 56-year-old hiker with a leg injury on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported the incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Firefighters carried the 56-year-old female off the trail, and patient care for her was then transferred to EMS at the trailhead.

The female was then transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, EMS said. No other injuries were reported.

