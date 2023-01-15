HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O’ahu’s intense outdoor activities.

Today, Jan. 15, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they made 21 life-saving rescues and over 3,000 preventative actions to ensure others were not harmed.

Let’s take a look at some of the things EMS did today.

According to EMS, they responded a call at 1:45 p.m. regarding a 24-year-old injured surfer at Ehukai Beach. EMS had some help on this one from a group of private surf event lifeguards.

The surfer was participating in a contest and hit his head on the reef. The surfer was knocked unconscious and brought to shore where lifeguards performed at least one round of cardo pulmonary resuscitation. After this, he began to breathe.

EMS took control of the situation to provide advanced life support then transported the surfer to a local area emergency room in critical condition.

Around 2 p.m., EMS said that they worked with lifeguards to respond to a call at Sharks Cove. Four people had been washed off the rocks and into the water. They were able to make it back to shore on their own. However, they did suffer from lacerations and abrasions.

The four received first aid on the scene. Two of the people who sustained more serious injuries than the other two declined to be transported to an emergency room.

The next rescue involved six male surfers who were caught up in the strong rip current at a popular surf spot known as Freddyland.

They were brought back to shore via jet ski by lifeguards where they did not need medical attention.

Finally, before 4 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 52-year-old woman who sustained a hip injury. She was at the Kane’ohe Sandbar. She was brought back to shore via jet ski where EMS treated her before transferring her to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

It goes without saying, be safe out there.



