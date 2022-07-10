HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders were busy with rescues throughout Saturday, with some incidents having patients sent to the emergency room in serious condition.

The first incident that was reported happened over on the Windward side offshore Malaekahana Beach. Honolulu Ocean Safety said they were called to rescue a 52-year-old male visitor just before noon.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to Honolulu Emergency Services Department, a woman called 911 when she couldn’t see her husband in the water.

Lifeguards responded and brought the man to shore. After having swallowed water, the man needed immediate medical attention.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced care and took the man in serious condition to the emergency room.

At the same time, lifeguards on the west side of the island responded to a 911 call for a diver in distress offshore of Electric Beach.

Lifeguards were able to locate and bring the male diver back to shore via jet ski. The diver did not require medical attention.

Then just before 1:30 p.m., Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to an adult male and teenage girl jumping into the ocean off La’ie Point State Wayside.

The two swimmers had got into trouble in the water and had to be rescued by first responders. Both were brought to the shore safely without injuries or the need for medical attention.

At around 4:10 p.m., Ocean Safety was alerted again and responded to a diver in trouble off Ala Moana Beach.

According to officials, the diver suffered a possible “bends” case outside of the surf spot known as Concessions.

After lifeguards located the diver, they brought him to shore, where EMS took over with medical care. He was then taken to the emergency room in serious condition.

Shortly after at 4:40 p.m., Ocean Safety responded to two stand-up paddle boarders and a kayaker in distress in Maunalua Bay.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Lifeguards responded and safely brought two males and a female to shore along with their equipment.