HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders were extra busy on Friday as they responded to multiple water and land rescues with a majority of the incidents dealing with distressed swimmers.

The first incident that happened on the east side occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 23-year-old swimmer in distress at Spitting Caves.

Officials said that bystanders threw a nearby rescue tube into the ocean for the swimmer to float on. First responders then brought the man to a Hawaii Kai boat ramp.

The patient reportedly swallowed large amounts of water and was vomiting however he refused to be taken to the emergency room after being evaluated by EMS.

At the time of the rescue, there was high tide and the surf was three to four feet tall.

First responders were then called to rescue a swimmer in distress at China Walls at around 5:24 p.m.

According to EMS, a 51-year-old Alabama visitor got into trouble while swimming at the notoriously dangerous spot.

While the man was able to get out of the water, EMS responded to the scene and treated an injury to his foot. He refused to be taken to the ER.

By 7:20 p.m. first responders returned back to China Walls to assist with another call about a distressed swimmer.

An off-duty lifeguard told a bystander to call 911 as he threw a rescue tube in the water for the swimmer to grab. The lifeguard then guided him to shore.

The distressed swimmer’s friend was also in the water but was able to get himself out.

Neither of the men needed medical treatment.

Over on the windward side of the island, first responders rescued a missing 15-year-old diver offshore at Castle Beach.

Officials received a call at around 2:50 p.m. for the teenager who got separated from his diving partner.

After a short search, the boy was found uninjured and was brought back to shore.

Rescues were not only needed in the water, officials were called shortly after 12 p.m. for an injured hiker at the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail.

The 72-year-old Kailua resident had to be stabilized on a backboard and was taken down the trail in a truck by first responders.

Paramedics treated the man for a laceration to the chin from a shortfall. EMS then took the patient to the emergency room in serious condition.