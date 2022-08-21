HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services assisted in five reported rescues on Sunday, Aug. 21 from Waikiki to West Side.

Starting at 11:20 a.m. Honolulu Ocean Safety and EMS said they rescued a 41-year-old surfer who received an injury to her face from the surf break at Kaimana Beach.

Lifeguards and EMS gave the woman medical treatment but she refused transport to the emergency room.

Then before noon, a 20-year-old man was setting up a tent at Waikiki Beach when a tool hit him in the face and caused a neck and head injury.

He received treatment and was transported to the emergency room in serious condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety also responded to a seven-year-old who almost drowned at Queens Beach in Waikiki. He was unsupervised when first responders pulled him out of the water.

The lifeguard then gave him oxygen and paramedics transported the child to the emergency room in serious condition.

After 1:00 p.m., a 59-year-old snorkeler was stuck in the current at Lanikuhonua on the West Side. Swimmers helped the snorkeler before jet skis arrived and brought him back to shore.

The man was visiting from Canada and he refused transportation to the emergency room.

On the west side around 6:10 p.m. at Maili Beach, a 19-year-old was caught in the rip current about 50 yards offshore.

Lifeguards were able to bring the man back to shore via jet ski.

The 19-year-old is a local resident and did not require EMS.