HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision that involved two people being pinned in one vehicle in Waialua early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene near the coffee fields on Kamehameha Highway at around 4:03 a.m.

According to HFD, a sedan and a commercial truck were involved, with two motorists trapped in the sedan. HFD crews were able to extricate both occupants from the sedan after they stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools.

The occupants were then transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew for medical care. There were no reports of any injuries.

Honolulu police are investigating.