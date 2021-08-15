Fire crews rescue hiker from Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hiker was rescued from the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug.14.

A man was hiking for about seven hours when he called 911 because his legs were cramping.

Fire crews used a helicopter to put rescuers to an area where they could get to the hiker.

The rescue crews helped the hiker into an HFD vehicle to get the hiker out to Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park.

The hiker refused medical treatment.

Hiker safety tips

• Be aware of physical abilities and limitations and go on trails that can be enjoyed

safely.

• Always let others know where you plan to hike and what time you plan to

return.