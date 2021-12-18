Female gets lost after hiking alone on Lulumahu Falls Trail; located on side of Pali

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old female was rescued after she got lost while hiking on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in inclement weather.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received her 911 call at 4:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. She was hiking the trail in Nuuanu alone when she found herself on the side of the Pali and was not able to find her way back.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:09 p.m. and secured a landing zone. However, HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter was delayed because of heavy passing showers and reduced visibility.

Once the weather was clear, Air 3 located the female and transported her to the landing zone at 5:56 p.m., according to HFD. No injuries were reported.