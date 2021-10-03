EMS responds to man in critical condition found floating in water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to reports of a person found floating in the water near Lagoon Drive on Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to EMS, bystanders found a man floating in the water shortly before 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The man had apparently been paddleboarding in the area. The Honolulu Fire Department retrieved the man out of the water, and patient care was transferred to EMS.

EMS reported they administered life-saving treatment and transported the patient to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what caused the incident.