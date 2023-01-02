HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of folks are out enjoying the gorgeous scenery of O’ahu, and with that influx has come some rescue efforts by Honolulu Fire Department.

At 9:45 a.m., HFD received a 911 call regarding a mother-daughter duo hiking Ehukai Pillbox Trail also known as Sunset Pillbox Hike. The daughter, who has a medical condition, reached the top of the trail and began to experience symptoms of her condition but had not brought her medication on the hike.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The father was on his way with the medication; but since he was seven minutes away, HFD ascended the trail to assist the two hikers.

After a medical assessment was performed, HFD offered to airlift the mother and daughter to safety. But, the mother was concerned that her daughter’s medical condition would become exacerbated by helicopter travel and refused to go.

So, HFD helped the two descend the trail.

Another rescue call came in at 1:38 p.m.

For this one, a 42-year-old female was hiking with a four-year-old male and six-year-old female. The group veered off the trail to see a secret path when they became lost.

HFD located them and performed a medical assessment.

No one in the hiking party was injured, so there was no need to airlift them to safety. Instead, HFD personnel helped them back onto the path and escorted them as they descended the trail.

HFD provided a few safety tips.

When going on a long hike, begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.