A photo shows Diamond Head in the distance beyond Waikīkī, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they received a 911 call at 11:34 about an injured hiker.

The hiker was a 51-year-old man who had experienced a medical condition and needed medical attention.

The distressed hiker was airlifted by Air 1 and was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services by 12:30 p.m.

HFD provided some hiking safety tips:

Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

Stay on the trail to avoid getting lost or injured.