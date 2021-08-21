Distressed female hiker airlifted by HFD on Koko Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a female hiker in distress on the Koko Head Trail on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported the 34-year-old hiker was with her husband and felt unwell after they hiked about halfway up the trail and past the bridge.

HFD received the 911 call around 9:05 a.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:11 a.m.

Firefighters hiked the trail on foot and located the distressed hiker. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted the female to a landing zone at Koko Head Elementary School.

Officials reported patient care for the female was transferred to EMS at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The hiker’s husband was also airlifted off the trail and to the landing zone and no other injuries were reported.