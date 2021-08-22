Distressed, dehydrated hiker rescued on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a distressed 23-year-old hiker on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call at 4:20 p.m., and they arrived on the scene around 4:31 p.m.

Officials reported the female hiker was hiking for about an hour and a half. During her hike, she experienced signs of dehydration and fatigue.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search to locate the female. Her location coordinates were found via GPS, and firefighters searched for her on foot.

Once the hiker was found, first responders helped her get out of the trail on foot. Patient care for the female was then transferred to EMS at 5:27 p.m.

According to HFD, the distressed hiker refused treatment, and no other injuries were reported.