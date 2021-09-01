Distressed, dehydrated hiker airlifted off Waahila Ridge Trail by HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a 26-year-old distressed male on the Waahila Ridge Trail on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said another hiker called 911 around 1:51 p.m. when he noticed the distressed hiker had a hard time breathing.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:58 p.m., and HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter landed at an open area near the top of the ridge. They made contact with the hiker and checked his vitals.

According to HFD, the resident said he had been hiking since 9 a.m. Wednesday and was experiencing dehydration, as well as heat exhaustion. Air 3 airlifted him to a landing zone located at Palolo District Park.

Patient care for the male resident was then transferred to EMS at approximately 2:35 p.m., HFD said, and no other injuries were reported.