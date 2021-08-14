Disoriented, lost hiker found by HFD after 7 hours on Kaaawa Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a lost hiker on the Kaaawa Falls Trail on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

A 31-year-old female was hiking for about seven hours until she reportedly became disoriented and wandered off the trail. She called 911 at 3:13 p.m.

HFD arrived on the scene at 3:29 p.m.

Personnel aboard the Air 2 rescue helicopter located the hiker via her cell phone’s GPS.

When first responders found the female, she was secured onto Air 2 and airlifted to a landing zone at Swanzy Beach Park at 4:32 p.m.

Officials reported the hiker was uninjured.