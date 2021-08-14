Disoriented, lost hiker found by HFD after 7 hours on Kaaawa Falls Trail

Water and Land Rescues
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued a lost hiker on the Kaaawa Falls Trail on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

A 31-year-old female was hiking for about seven hours until she reportedly became disoriented and wandered off the trail. She called 911 at 3:13 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HFD arrived on the scene at 3:29 p.m.
Personnel aboard the Air 2 rescue helicopter located the hiker via her cell phone’s GPS.

When first responders found the female, she was secured onto Air 2 and airlifted to a landing zone at Swanzy Beach Park at 4:32 p.m.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Officials reported the hiker was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories