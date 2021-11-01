Dirt biker rescued in Wahiawa on Oahu

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A dirt biker was rescued in Wahiawa on Oahu.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 near the Helemano Military Reservation.

The Honolulu Fire Department crews got a hold of the dirt biker on the phone.

He told rescuers he ran out of gas, and was disoriented.

The three other bikers he was with had also been low on fuel but they had already left.

Rescue crews got to him and found that he was not injured.

He was airlifted to a landing zone at the Helemano Military Reservation.