A photo shows Kuaokalā Trail in Mokulēʻia, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The windy conditions on O’ahu continue through tomorrow. For personnel at the Honolulu Fire Department, the wind is not going to stop them from continuing to save lives.

HFD said they received a 911 call at 1:22 p.m. regarding a distressed hiker who needed extraction from the Kuaokalā Trail in Mokulēʻia.

According to HFD, a 52-year-old male and 51-year-old female had been hiking for approximately five hours on Peacock Flats ridgeline when the male hiker experienced a medical condition.

He was unable to descend on his own, so HFD sent one unit via Air 1 to locate the hiking party and another unit utilized HFD’s UTV 5 — an all-terrain, off-road vehicle — to provide a ground search.

Despite the windy conditions, Air 1 was able to make a safe insertion point to extract the hiker; he was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Services.

The other hiker was taken via the UTV5 out of the trail.

HFD said there are four things hikers can do to prepare and keep themselves safe.

Always stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

Know your physical abilities and limitations.

Select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

Stay on the trail to avoid getting lost or injured.