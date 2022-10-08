HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker was rescued at the base of Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, in Kaneohe this weekend. The Honolulu Fire Department sent five units staffed with 16 personnel to respond to the emergency.

It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down the trail, even with the help of her hiking companion.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The first HFD unit to arrive had to hike the trail to meet the injured hiker. Due to her injuries, she was airlifted to the landing zone at Kaneohe District Park where she was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services just before 4 p.m.

The hiker’s companion was escorted to the trailhead, and there were no other injuries.

The Haiku Stairs trail, which consists of over 3,900 stairs leading up to the top of the Ko’olau mountain range, was originally built in the 1940s and renovated in the early 2000s. The popularity of the trail has resulted in issues with access and safety over the years. Hikers can be cited and even arrested when caught trespassing.

In June, the Honolulu City Council approved $1.3 million to remove the trail, which has been a point of contention in the windward community for years. Hikers have to climb over residential fences to get past the gate, disturbing the residents at all hours.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD is reminding the public to follow these hiking safety tips.

The most important tip of all: Do not hike alone! But if you must, make sure to tell someone where you are going.