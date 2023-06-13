WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Cell phones have become an essential tool for those who love outdoor activities.

For two lost hikers, their cell phones’ geolocation helped save their lives.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Tuesday, June 13, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:45 p.m.

The call was in regards to two hikers who had ascended Wahiawa Hills Trail in Wahiawa.

HFD said their fire personnel arrived on the scene by 3:56 p.m. Once on site, they set up a safe landing zone near the Iliahi Elementary School. This allowed rescue personnel to have a rescue operation via air.

According to HFD, two hikers — a 30-year-old female and a 43-year-old male — had set out for a hike. They were hiking for approximately four hours when they discovered that they could not descend on their own.

They were not injured or lost.

HFD said that the hikers had 50% of their cell phone charge remaining. This helped HFD personnel to geo-plot their location with a high-level of confidence as being about one mile into the trail from the trailhead.

Air 1 inserted rescuers into the location after it found the hikers through an air search. At approximately 4:35 p.m., rescue personnel were at their side.

Both hikers declined medical attention and were safely airlifted to the safe landing zone by 4:55 p.m.

HFD was able to provide some helpful tips for any time that you want to experience any of Hawaiʻi’s gorgeous trails.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8